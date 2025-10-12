AFP takes disciplinary, administrative decisions to uphold transparency

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 12 (APP): The Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP), in its Executive Committee meeting under the chairmanship of Brig (R) Wajahat Hussain, President AFP, has taken significant disciplinary and administrative decisions to uphold transparency, constitutional compliance, and organizational integrity within the Federation.

After careful review and deliberation, the Executive Committee imposed a lifetime ban on Salman Butt, former office bearer of the Punjab Athletics Association, for gross violations of the AFP Constitution, on which he himself is a signatory. Butt is henceforth barred for life from participating in any athletics activity—whether as an athlete, coach, official, or office bearer—at both national and international levels, inside or outside Pakistan, said a press release.

Similarly, Habib Shah, former Secretary of the Punjab Athletics Association, has been banned for ten (10) years from participation in any athletics-related activity in any capacity at national or international level.

The Executive Committee further declared the Punjab Athletics Association’s purported elections held on 31st August 2025 as illegal, unconstitutional, and null and void ab initio.

These elections were announced at midnight on August 29, merely two days before being held, whereas the AFP Constitution clearly requires a minimum 21-days notice prior to convening an electoral meeting, and a 7-days notice for submission of nomination papers by candidates wishing to contest elections.

It was also noted with concern that even the Senior Vice President of the Punjab Athletics Association was unaware of the election schedule until August 30, just one day before the elections. This fact further demonstrates the complete lack of transparency and violation of procedural and constitutional norms in the conduct of these elections.

The Executive Committee termed these actions as a deliberate attempt to undermine the Constitution of AFP and affirmed that such practices will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

To rectify the situation, the Committee has constituted a Management Committee headed by Madam Shahida Khanum, senior vice President AFP to hold fair, transparent, and constitutionally valid elections of the Punjab Athletics Association at the earliest. The Committee will also run the routine affairs of the Association until the completion of the new election process.

The President and Executive Committee of the Athletics Federation of Pakistan have reiterated their firm stance that all affairs of the Federation shall be governed strictly in accordance with its Constitution. No individual or group will be allowed to violate or bypass constitutional provisions. The AFP remains fully committed to ensuring integrity, unity, and discipline for the promotion of athletics and welfare of athletes across Pakistan.