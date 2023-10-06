Afghanistan down Pakistan in Asian Games cricket semis

ISLAMABAD, Oct 06 (APP): Afghanistan outplayed Pakistan by four wickets in the 19th Asian Games Men’s Cricket second semi-final played at the Zhejiang University of Technology Cricket Field in Hangzhou, China on Friday.

After being put into bat first, Pakistan were bowled out for 115 in 18 overs. The target was achieved in 17.5 overs by Afghanistan.

Omair Yousuf (24, 19b, 2x4s, 1×6) was the highest scorer for Pakistan, followed by Aamir Jamal (14, 11b, 1×4, 1×6), Arafat Minhas (13, 14b, 1×4) and Rohail Nazir (10, 15b, 1×6).

Pacer Fareed Ahmed returned with three wickets while giving 15 runs in the three overs he bowled. Spinners Qais Ahmed and Zahir Khan grabbed two wickets each.

In return, on the backs of Noor Ali Zadran (39, 33b, 4x4s, 2x6s) and Gulbadin Naib (26 not out, 19b, 1×4, 3x6s), Afghanistan secured the final berth at the 19th Asian Games.

Pakistan’s spin attack gained much success during the innings; Qasim Akram and Sufiyan Muqeem got a wicket each, while Usman Qadir and Arafat Minhas returned with two wickets each.

Pakistan will now play against Bangladesh in the bronze medal match at the same venue on Saturday.

Scores in brief: Pakistan 115 all out in 18 overs (Omair Bin Yousuf 24, Aamir Jamal 14, Arafat Minhas 13; Fareed Ahmed 3-15, Qais Ahmed 2-11, Zahir Khan 2-20, Karim Janat 1-12, Gulbadin Naib 1-29).

Afghanistan 116-6 in 17.5 overs (Noor Ali Zadran 39, Gulbadin Naib 26 not out, Afsar Zazai 13; Arafat Minhas 2-11, Usman Qadir 2-20, Qasim Akram 1-18, Sufiyan Muqeem 1-18).