Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Jan 20 (APP):Sports Board Punjab (SBP), under the directives of Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, has constituted 23 administrative committees for the smooth organization of forthcoming First Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Division (U-23) Hockey Championship scheduled to be organized by Sports Board Punjab (SBP) in collaboration with Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) from January 25 to February 7 here at National Hockey Stadium.

The preparations of the event are in full swing and the administrative committees have been asked to start their working for the appropriate preparation of the grand event.

Adnan Arshad Aulakh has urged the administrative committees to ensure excellent arrangements for the participation teams of the competition.

“Secretary Punjab Hockey Association Lt-Col (retd) Asif Naz Khokhar will be the Tournament Director while Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti will act as Deputy Tournament Director during the event .

“Veteran official Rashad Mahmood Butt has been assigned the duties of Umpires’ Manager during the event which will be supervised by 12 umpires.

There will be 18 technical officials who will look after all affairs during the championship matches”.

Following are the administrative committees and their conveners:

Head of Divisional Contingent Teams: Members all Divisional Sports Officers.

Grievances/Complaint Redressal Committee: Convener Ms Chand Parveen.

Protocol & Liaison Committee: Convener Rais-ur-Rehman.

Press/Media Committee: Convener Abdul Rauf Roofi, PRO SBP.

Accommodation Committee: Convener Rais-ur-Rehman.

Medical Committee: Convener Dr M Amir Sohail.

Law & Order Committee: Convener Col (retd) Shabbir Hussain.

Coordination with participating teams: Convener Rais-ur-Rehman.

Scrutiny Committee: Convener Tariq Nazir.

Ground Committee: Convener M Sajid.

Jury of Appeal Committee: Convener Lt-Col (retd) Asif Naz Khokhar.

Technical Committee: Convener Lt-Col (retd) Asif Naz Khokhar.

Entertainment Committee: Convener Bilal Akram.

Accreditation/Social Media Committee: Convener Jawad Ullah.

Divisional Selection Committees: Lahore Chairman Nadeem Qaiser, Gujranwala Chairman Kh Saif-ur-Rehman, Faisalabad Chairman Rana Hammad Iqbal, Sahiwal Chairman Tariq Nazir, Multan Chairman Rana Nadeem Anjum, Bahawalpur Chairman Maqsood-ul-Hassan Javaid, DG Khan ChairmanAtta-ur-Rehman, Rawalpindi Chairman Shah Manzar Fareed, Sargodha Chairman Imtiaz Ahmed Niazi.