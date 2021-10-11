Additional tickets for ICC T20 WC 2021 go on sale

ISLAMABAD, Oct 11 (APP):The International Cricket Council (ICC) in a welcome boost for cricket and sports fans in Oman and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), have made more tickets available for all games at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021.

The tickets went on sale via www.t20worldcup.com/tickets at 1900 GST from Monday (October 11), said a press release issued here.

ICC and event hosts the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have worked closely with host country authorities to ensure fans can be welcomed in a safe environment and COVID-19 protocols will apply at all venues.

Chris Tetley, Head of Events, ICC said, “We know Oman and the UAE are packed with sports fans from all 16 nations competing at the event, so we’re delighted to be able to release more tickets for all games. We’ve worked closely with our hosts, the venues and our partners to ensure as many fans as possible can be part of what is going to be such a fantastic event.

“The expat community in the region means every team can enjoy home support and with tickets from just OMR 10 and AED 30, we hope to see stands full of passionate cricket fans cheering their team on. Demand is always incredibly high for tickets to ICC events, so I’d urge fans to be patient and we look forward to welcoming them to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021.

“It is important that fans only buy tickets through the official channels at www.t20worldcup.com/tickets. We cannot guarantee that any ticket bought on secondary sites will provide access to the match as the unique barcode may have been copied or compromised. We will cancel tickets we identify as being resold, meaning fans would have wasted their money on an invalid ticket that won’t get them into the game.”

Tickets went on sale last week, with thousands being snapped up in record time, however there are now tickets available for games across all four venues; Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Muscat.

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, the pinnacle of the shortest format of cricket, was back after five years.

Tickets were available for fans to watch the top 16 T20 teams of the world vying for the ultimate prize in the shortest format, the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, which starts in Muscat on October 17 and concludes in Dubai on November 14.

The tournament kicks off with a Round 1 match between Oman and Papua New Guinea in Muscat. Australia and South Africa play the first match of the Super 12s on October 23 in Abu Dhabi, followed by the replay of the 2016 final between England and the West Indies the same day in Dubai.

One of cricket’s biggest rivalries, between India and Pakistan, will take place on October 24 in Dubai.

Apart from full member nations, Bangladesh, Ireland and 2014 winners Sri Lanka, there are also Namibia, the Netherlands, Oman, Papua New Guinea, and Scotland, battling to advance. There were four available places to join Afghanistan, Australia, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, and the West Indies in the Super 12 stage.