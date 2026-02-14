Abu Zar Faiz sets new benchmark in speed climbing in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Feb 14 (APP):Alpine Club of Pakistan held a highly competitive Speed Climbing Time Evaluation on Saturday at Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad, bringing together the country’s top climbers in a showcase of speed, skill and athleticism.

In a remarkable display, Mir Abu Zar Faiz recorded an all-time fastest national speed climbing time of 5.73 seconds, setting a new benchmark for Pakistan and reaffirming his status as the nation’s leading speed climber.

The competition was closely contested among other top athletes. Huzaifa Imran finished second with a time of 6.50 seconds, followed by Zaheer Ahmad in third place at 6.63 seconds. Mir Hassan Faiz claimed fourth position with 7.03 seconds, while Yasin Ali did not start.

The evaluation was conducted under the supervision of key officials, including Convenor Pakistan Sport Climbing – Najeeb Ullah Khattak, Head Coach Pakistan Sport Climbing Team – Faiz Ali and Jury President – Mushahid Shah, who praised the athletes for their dedication, discipline and competitive spirit.

Officials highlighted performances like Mir Abu Zar Faiz’s record-breaking climb as a testament to the rising standard of sport climbing in Pakistan. The evaluation also provides a platform for identifying emerging talent who could represent the country in upcoming international competitions.