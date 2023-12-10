Abrar Ahmed ruled out of first Test, Sajid khan called as a backup

ISLAMABAD, Dec 10 (APP):Abrar Ahmed has been ruled out of the first Test match against Australia, starting in Perth on December 14, the Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement on Sunday.

During the first-class game against the Prime Minister XI, Abrar left the field of play due to severe pain in his right leg around his knee.

During an assessment by the medical team, a provisional diagnosis was made, justifying an MRI scan, which was done on the same day.

Abrar will undergo an intervention in Perth on Monday, after which conservative rehabilitation, under the supervision of the team’s medical staff, will continue his road to recovery.

He has not been ruled out of the test series yet, but keeping the player’s well-being in mind for this and future tours, further assessment before the second test will ascertain his availability on this tour.

Meanwhile, chairman of the selection committee, Wahab Riaz, on the request made by the team management, has approved the name of off-spinner Sajid Khan.