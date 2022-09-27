Abdullah Shafique nears double ton as Central Punjab reach 358 for 6

RAWALPINDI, Sep 27 (APP): Abdullah Shafique was nearing his maiden double-century in Central Punjab’s fixture against Sindh here at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, on Tuesday.

The star of Pakistan’s famous Test win at Galle in which they recorded the highest run chase at the venue this summer was not out on 189 (23 fours and three sixes), scored at a strike rate of 82. This is his highest first-class score.

All-rounder Aamer Yamin unbeaten on 61 (six fours and two sixes), struck off just 66 balls, was his partner in the undefeated stand of 120.

Sindh’s right-arm medium fast Asif Mehmood, who was a touch expensive, leaking 109 in 18 overs, took three wickets on his debut as Central Punjab were 358 for six at the close of play.

Score in brief:

Toss uncontested – Sindh opt to bowl against Central Punjab at Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Central Punjab 358-6, 90 overs (Abdullah Shafique 189 not out, Aamer Yamin 61 not out, Qasim Akram 31; Asif Mehmood 3-109).

Innings points – Central Punjab (four), Sindh (two)