Tuesday, October 21, 2025
Sports

Abbas Afridi to lead Pakistan in Hong Kong Sixes

LAHORE, Oct 21 (APP):Abbas Afridi will captain Pakistan in the Hong Kong Sixes tournament, scheduled to take place at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Hong Kong. The 12-team tournament will be played from 7 to 9 November, with Pakistan team set to travel on 5 November.
As per the tournament format, the 12 teams have been divided into four groups of three. Pakistan are placed in Pool C and will play their group matches on Friday, 7 November.
Pakistan squad:
Abbas Afridi (captain), Abdul Samad, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Shahzad, Saad Masood and Shahid Aziz
Non-traveling reserves:
Danish Aziz, Mohammad Faiq
