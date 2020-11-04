A total of 1,478 COVID-19 tests conducted to date , PCB

Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Nov 04 (APP): Pakistan Cricket Board said that all the 132 players, players support personnel and match officials taking part in the first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21 have tested negative for Covid-19 and, as such, they have been declared fit to feature in the third round action, which commences on Friday, November 6.

As per the PCB Covid-19 Protocols, tests on all the participants were conducted on Tuesday afternoon after an individual had tested positive on Tuesday.

Following the result, the individual was shifted to a dedicated isolation room within the team hotel and the PCB-appointed doctors are monitoring his progress.

PCB Director – High Performance, Nadeem Khan said here on Wednesday : “Like any ongoing professional sport, Covid-19 and cricket also has to co-exist until such time that an effective vaccine is developed.

Keeping this in view, as well as the future of Pakistan cricket and wellbeing of cricketers, the PCB has put in place robust Covid-19 Protocols. These protocols are very closely aligned to international standards and global sport events that will ensure event continuity without compromising the health and safety of the participants.

“The PCB understands domestic cricket is being played under difficult circumstances and fully appreciates the support of all involved, it is also appropriate that we remind all involved to religiously follow the PCB Covid-19 Protocols, which will guarantee their health and safety as well as all those around them.”

Following the conclusion of the third round first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy matches, the event will take an 11-day break during which the remaining four matches of the HBL Pakistan Super league 2020 will be played in Karachi on November 14, 15 and 17.

The PCB Covid-19 Protocols, developed by the PCB Medical and Sport Sciences department and being implemented by the cricket logistics department, includes dedicated four and five-star accommodation for the participants with game and meeting rooms, separate dining areas, dedicated and sanitized team buses, and fully sanitized player changing rooms.

Furthermore, the PCB Medical and Sport Sciences department has conducted a total of 1,091 tests on domestic players, players support personnel and officials since the start of the season on 28 September with the Second XI National T20 Cup.

The following is the breakdown of these tests (includes players and players support personnel):

National T20 Cup (First & Second XI) – 414

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (four-day & three-day) – 260

National U19 One-Day Tournament – 252

Women’s High Performance Camp – 75

Match officials – 90

On the international front, 92 tests were conducted on the Pakistan and Zimbabwe cricket sides, while another 295 tests have been conducted to date on the other event-related staff.