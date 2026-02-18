64th Annual Sports Gala of SE College concludes with enthusiasm

BAHAWALPUR, Feb 18 (APP):The 64th Annual Sports Gala of Government Sadiq Egerton College concluded with great enthusiasm and colorful celebrations on its third and final day.

The closing day featured a series of exciting competitions between teachers and students, with outstanding performers receiving awards in recognition of their achievements. In the teachers’ 100-meter race, Professor Muhammad Iqbal secured first position with an impressive performance.

The Arts Faculty excelled in the teachers’ tug-of-war and cricket competitions, claiming victory in both events. Among the students, the Department of Health and Physical Education demonstrated remarkable teamwork and won the relay race competitions for male and female participants.

Following the sports contests, participants presented a traditional Seraiki Jhumer dance, beautifully showcasing Seraiki culture and receiving warm appreciation from the audience. The closing ceremony was hosted by Dr. Asim Saqlain Durrani. Chairman Sports Board Professor Abbas Bukhari presented the vote of thanks and highlighted that S.E. College has historically produced renowned athletes who have brought honor to the region and the country at both national and international levels. Vice Principal Dewan Asif Shehzad, in his address, stated that teachers play a vital role in the holistic development of students, helping them become responsible and productive citizens. He emphasized that sports contribute significantly to personality building.

Principal Dr. Rana Muhammad Imran Arshad remarked that vibrant nations keep their sports grounds active. He appreciated the dedication and guidance of the faculty and noted that the college has achieved notable success in both academic and co-curricular activities. He further shared that this event marked the first program in connection with the college’s 140-year anniversary celebrations, crediting the organizers for its successful execution.

The chief guest, Dr. Mehmood ul Hassan, expressed pride in having served the institution as a student, teacher, and principal. He also shared that he had been a player on the college hockey team. He congratulated the principal and administration on the successful organization of the tournament. At the conclusion of the ceremony, prizes were distributed among outstanding athletes, and a renewed commitment was made to continue promoting sports and healthy activities at the college in the future.