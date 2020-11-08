59th BoG meeting to be held on Monday LAHORE, Nov 08 (APP):By Sohail Ali The 59th meeting of the Board of Governors (BoG) of the Pakistan Cricket Board will be held here on Monday at the National High Performance Centre. A spokesman of the Pakistan Cricket Board said on Sunday that some of the matters that will be discussed are: Chairman PCB and CEO’s reports,update on Pakistan men’s national cricket team’s performance,approval of audited accounts for the financial year 2019-20,update and recommendations of the Nomination Committee, Update on remaining four HBL PSL 2020 matches. The PCB will announce outcomes of the meeting at its earliest convenience.

Sohail Ahmed

