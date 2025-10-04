4th Chief of the Naval Staff All Pakistan Hockey Tournament concludes

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Oct 04 (APP):Pakistan Navy clinched the title of the 4th Chief of the Naval Staff All Pakistan Hockey Tournament 2025, defeating Mari Energies in a thrilling final by 6–5 goals at the National Hockey Stadium, here on Saturday.

Mari Energies and Pakistan Air Force secured the second and third positions, respectively, said a press release issued by the Pakistan Navy.

An impressive closing ceremony was held at the National Hockey Stadium, Lahore, graced by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf as the chief guest.

Addressing the gathering, the Naval Chief congratulated the winning team and lauded the efforts of the organizers, including Commander Central Punjab, Punjab Sports Board, Pakistan Hockey Federation, sponsors, and media partners for the successful conduct and projection of the event.

He expressed hope that the tournament would play a significant role in rekindling public interest in the national game and urged both public and private organizations to join hands for the revival of hockey in the country.

The chief guest distributed trophies, medals, and individual awards among the winning teams and outstanding players.

Zakria Hayat from Pakistan Navy was declared the best player of the tournament, while Ahmed Nadeem and Abdullah Ishtiaq from Mari Energies were named the best scorer and best goalkeeper, respectively.

The ten-day tournament, held from September 25 to October 4, featured eight top teams from across

the country, including Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Air Force, Mari Energies, Rangers, Police, Port Qasim Authority, and National Bank of Pakistan. The event aimed to promote and revive the national game, which has faced a prolonged decline in recent decades.

A large number of civil and military dignitaries, former Olympians, students, and hockey enthusiasts attended the final and appreciated the competitive spirit displayed by the teams.