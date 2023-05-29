34th National Games: Aqeel overcomes Huzaifa to claim gold in tennis event

ISLAMABAD, May 29 (APP):Pakistan No 1 Aqeel Khan staved off challenge from rising tennis star Huzaifa Abdul Rehman of Pakistan Army 7-5, 6-1 in the showdown to earn gold medal for Wapda in the Men’s Singles tennis event of the 34th National Games here at the PTF Tennis Complex on Monday.

The first set saw a thrilling battle between the 21-year-old Huzaifa and 43-year-old Aqeel. Huzaifa went up 3-1 but Aqeel broke back and had a second break to lead by 5-3. Huzaifa came back to take the next two games to level the match five-all. Then Aqeel held his own service game and broke Huzaifa in the crucial 12th game to take the first set 7-5.

Huzaifa put up resistance in the send set but seasoned Aqeel utilised all his expertise to win it 6-1.

But the score line does not reflect the quality of the game as Huzaifa displayed his class, showing that soon he will be a force to be reckoned with in the tennis circles.

In the Women’s Singles final, Sarah Mahboob of beat Ushna Suhail, also from Wapda 6-4,3-6 (10-8) and earned the gold medal.

Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ehsan-ur-Rehman Mazari, who attended the closing ceremony as the chief guest, appreciated the PTF management and Balochistan Tennis Association for organizing the event in a professional and befitting manner.

He congratulated all the medal winners and lauded them for exhibiting their talent and potential.

PTF President Salim Saifullah Khan also conveyed his good wishes to the medal winners.