33rd Fajr Open Taekwondo Championship; Hamza Saeed won gold medal for Pakistan

KARACHI, Feb 16 (APP):Pakistan’s Hamza Saeed won the gold medal by defeating Iran’s Mohammad Ibrahim Hosseini 9-1 and 14-3 in the final of the +87 kg category in the 33rd Fajr Open Taekwondo Championship G-1 played in Tehran, the capital of Iran.

Earlier, Hamza Saeed won against Iran’s Amir Mohammad in the semi-final and Iran’s Parham Khowari in the quarter-final, according to a news release issued here on Friday .

In the -54 category final, Pakistan’s Shahzeb Khan was defeated by an Iranian player.

In the second round of the final, the referee disqualified Shahzeb. Shahzeb won the silver medal.

On the occasion, Hamza Saeed said it was a great honour for me to win the gold medal for Pakistan and be named the best player of the championship.

Renowned athletes from all over the world participated in the Fajr Open, Hamza Saeed said, adding, that our head coach Yusuf Karami gave the best training to all the athletes in preparation for the event.

Silver medalist Shahzeb Khan said that unfortunately he could not win the gold medal, but he will try to win honours for Pakistan by working harder in the future.

In the Fajr Open Taekwondo Championship, Iran won first place, Pakistan got second place and Kazakhstan got third place. Hamza Saeed was declared the best player of the Fajr Open.

The Pakistani team will also participate in the World Taekwondo President’s Asia Cup from February 16th to 19th in Tehran and the Asian Club Taekwondo Championship from February 21st to 22nd.