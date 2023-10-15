2nd BoK Junior KP Badminton Championship to start from Monday

PESHAWAR, Oct 15 (APP): The second edition of the Bank of Khyber Junior Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Badminton Championship will start at Tariq Wadood Badminton Hall, Peshawar Sports Complex on Monday tomorrow.

This was stated by Managing Director of the Bank of Khyber, CEO Muhammad Ali Gul Faraz while addressing a press conference here on Sunday.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Badminton Association Secretary and international technical official of the Pakistan Badminton Federation Muhammad Amjad Khan, Tournament Organizing Secretary Mian Sadaqat Shah, international coaches Nadeem Khan and Hayat Ullah Khan, female coach Bushra Khan were also present.

Muhammad Ali Gul Faraz said that a total of 150 boys and girls players from all over the province including the merged tribal districts were participating in the Championship in the U17, U15 and U19 categories.

The official inauguration will be done by the Managing Director of Bank of Khyber, CEO Muhammad Ali Gul Faraz. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Badminton Association Secretary Amjad Khan and Tournament Organizing Secretary Mian Sadaqat Shah, he said.

He thanked the Bank of Khyber for holding the Championship for the second consecutive year in which leading top ranking players would take part.

He said that the Provincial Badminton Association, in which players from different districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and merged districts, would participate in Boys and Girls Singles, Boys and Girls Doubles, would continue till October 19 for which all the arrangements had been completed and all the players had reached Peshawar to participate in the Championship.

In the first phase, all the players were scrutinized.

Female coach Bushra, other members included Badminton senior coach Hayatullah, Nadeem Khan, Malik Faraz, would scrutinize the players in their respective age groups, he said and added, in the Championship, players will also be selected for the National Junior Championship.

The opening ceremony of the Championship will be organized on Monday (Oct 16) at 4:00 PM at the Tariq Wadood Badminton Hall, Peshawar Sports Complex, he expressed.