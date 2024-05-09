28th edition of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Open Golf Championship-2024 begins

PESHAWAR, May 09 (APP):The 28th edition of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Open Golf Championship-2024, which is the oldest in the country, got under way here at the 6666-yard PAF Golf Course on Thursday.

This Championship is the major and top and national ranking golfing event of the country where the leading golfers of Pakistan from all over the country are taking part in different categories including Professional, Senior Professionals, Junior Professionals, (Amateurs (Handicap 09 & below), Senior Amateurs (Handicap 14 & below), Subsidiary (HCP-10-18), Ladies Amateurs (Handicap 36 & below), Veterans & Boys Cate “A” & “B”.

The top golfers are in the running for attaining KP Open Champion title in their respective categories. It has been a great honor and a privilege for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Golf Association, Peshawar Golf Club management, to hold this Championship as a mega golfing event of Pakistan.

In Pros category a total of 100 Pros, Amateurs category, 100, 50 in Senior Amateurs, and 15 Ladies golfers are competing for the top honor.

Earlier, on the opening day Muhammad Akram of Gymkhana with his gross score two under 70, 35, one under at the front nine and 35, one under at the back nine, is the leader with two birdies at the hole no. 5, 6 and one birdie at the back nine at hole no 10. “My long drives work very well and I hit almost all the regulations,” professional golfer Muhammad Akram told APP here. “I would try my best to keep on with hole-to-hole calculations to keep my score good and at the end should win this prestigious golfing event of the country,” Muhammad Akram said. “My putting was up to the mark and I went for putting, did some wonderful 12-feet putting as well,” he added.

He said closely followed by another national ranking golfer and former national team skipper Muhammad Tariq with his gross score 72, par, 35, one under at the front nine holes and 37, one over par, at the back nine by scoring two birdies at the front and a miss stroke and one bogey at the back nine. “My putting did not work at the Hole No. 10 par 3 and I tried hard to make a single bogey instead of more miss stroke because my second long drive hit the bunker but I managed it nicely to finish one over par 37, Muhammad Tariq said.

About the golf course, he said, the greens and fairways are well maintained and he loves to play his game in PAF Golf Course Peshawar. “I have a lot of sweet memories with this golfing course as I led the Pakistan team to victory some time back, national top ranking Pro Muhammad Tariq said.

He also appreciated the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Golf Association for organizing this historical and oldest event of the country by giving opportunities to the top golfers of the country to come and play. “I love the weather of Peshawar, especially the golf course with towering trees and lush greens out-field and well-maintained golfing course including the greens and fairways according to international standard,” Muhammad Tariq said.

Nadeem Abbas also carded 72, par, with 35, one under at the front nine and 37, one over par, at the back nine, Mehmood Hussain Kiani carded 73, one over par, 36, par at front nine and 37, one over par, at back nine with three birdies. Abdul Jabbar (73), Naseer Khan (74), Rana Iftikhar (74) were the other top scorers in the opening day round over 18 holes on the first day.

In the Junior Professionals opening day, Muhammad Sahil took lead with his gross score 72, par, 37 one over par at the front nine holes and 35, one under at the back nine by hitting a single bogey at hole no. 1, hole no. 5 and 10 with birdie at hole no. 13 par 4 and 16, par three. He was followed by Abid Iqbal of Lahore Gymkhana with his gross score 75, three over par, 37, one over par at front nine and 38, two over par, back nine holes. Ashass Amjad (76), Umar Shahzad (76) and Jawad Ahmad (77) were the other top scorers over 18 holes on the first day.