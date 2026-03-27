23rd Punjab Girls Judo Championship to be held on April 5

FAISALABAD, Mar 27 (APP):The 23rd Inter-Division Punjab Girls Judo Championship 2026 will be held in Faisalabad on April 5, bringing together female athletes from across the province to compete in various weight categories.

According to the organisers, Faisalabad Division Judo Association would arrange the championship under the supervision of Faisalabad Division Sports Department and Punjab Judo Association.

The event would feature competitions in multiple weight categories for girls including -36 kg, -40 kg, -44 kg, -52 kg, -56 kg, -60 kg, -65 kg, -70 kg and +70 kg for providing a platform for young athletes to showcase their skills and talent in the sport.

Chief Organizer Malik Zulfiqar Ali, who is also serving as Associate Secretary of Punjab Judo Association and General Secretary of Faisalabad Division Judo Association, said that all necessary arrangements were being finalized to ensure the successful conduct of the championship.

He urged the teams from all districts and divisions to confirm their participation well in time as the event would play a significant role in promoting judo among female athletes and encouraging healthy sporting activities in the region.

The championship is expected to attract a large number of participants and spectators, highlighting Faisalabad’s growing importance as a hub for sports activities in Punjab, he added.