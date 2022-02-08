20-bed temporary hospital established at National Hockey Stadium for PSL-7: DG, SBP



Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Feb 08 (APP):Director General Sports Punjab Javed Chohan on Tuesday said that Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab has established a 20-bed temporary hospital at National Hockey Stadium to cope with any medical issue or health emergency during the PSL matches.

“The facility of different tests and medicines will be available in the hospital where senior doctors and paramedical staff will also perform their duties to tackle any medical emergency,” he added.



Javed Chohan further said that a Control Room equipped with all modern facilities has been set up in the National Hockey Stadium. “The focal persons of all relevant departments will also be present all the time in the Control Room during PSL-7 matches scheduled to commence from February 10” .



DG, SBP stated that the lighting and cleanliness arrangements have also been completed to keep all parts of Nishtar Park Sports Complex clean and tidy. “Each and every nook and corner of Nishtar Park Sports Complex is being monitored through 148 cameras of Sports Board Punjab and 324 cameras of City District Govt.

All cameras in Nishtar Park Sports Complex are fully functional to keep a close vigil on all activities and movements in and around the grand venue of PSL matches,” he added.