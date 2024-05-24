1st PNSC Inter-Provincial Women Softball Championship from May 30

ISLAMABAD, May 24 (APP): First PNSC Inter-Provincial Women’s Softball Championship will be played at the Football Stadium KPT Sports complex, Karachi, from May 30 to June 1 2024. Teams from Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and host Sindh will participate in the championship.

Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) is the title sponsors of the championship & Combaxx Sports are co-sponsors in collaboration with Palmolive, Dr. Essa Lab, KPT and others included. Sindh Softball Association has been given the hosting of the championship.

While addressing the meeting held to finalize the arrangements of the event, President of Softball Federation of Pakistan Asif Azeem said that in October this year, Pakistan has to participate in the 4th Asian Universities Women’s Softball Championship to be played in Taiwan, in which the age limit for participation has been set from 18 to 28 years by Softball Asia.

The PNSC Inter-Provincial Softball Championship is an excellent platform for the women players of the four provinces in which they can become a part of the national team camp by showing outstanding performance, especially the students of the colleges and universities participating in the teams of the provinces can get full opportunity from this event to make it to the national team.

Asif Azeem also said that the sponsorship of the softball game from the private sectors is welcome, and we are grateful to PNSC, the title sponsor of the event, Combaxx Sports CEO Omar Saeed, Palmolive, KPT, the event’s venue partner, and Healthcare Partner Dr. Essa Lab for their cooperation.

The chairman of the organizing committee of the championship, Dr. Farhan Essa, said that providing an ideal environment to the players in the sports field is our first priority. A refresher course will also be conducted during the championship. The Federation’s Qualified Coaches Unit will educate participating players, umpires, coaches and technical officials on the new rules and regulations of the game of softball, he concluded.