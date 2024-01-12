15-day KP Athletic camps begins in Kohat Sports Complex

PESHAWAR, Jan 12 (APP):The 15-day Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Junior Athletic Training and Coaching camp has underway at the beautiful Kohat Sports Complex under the aegis of Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa wherein a total of 25 athletes will through rigorous training.

This was stated by Head Coach Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abid Afridi while talking to media men here on Friday. He said the 15-day camp was formally inaugurated by Regional Sports Officer Kohat Sajid Khan Afridi at Kohat Sports Complex.

He said, at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Junior Athletics Camp all the 25 short-listed athletes would be provided modern-day coaching and training under qualified coaches. It has been done for the athletes who have performed prominently in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Youth Athletics Championship held from December 2 to December 6, 2023.

He said that all the facilities are being provided to the athletes in the camp so that they can represent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the national team. He said that Senior coach Jafar Shah also visited the coaching and training camp.

During his visit to the camp, Jaffar Shah said that the best players will be selected from this camp for the National Junior and Senior Athletic Meets. Abid Afridi said that this camp will continue for 15 days and accommodation as well as diet and food has been arranged for the players it is hoped that the best players will be selected who will perform well while representing the province at the national and international levels.

He said that according to the instructions of Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abdul Nasir Khan Mohmand, this camp has been organized in which not only the players of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but also the adjoining merged districts have been included.

Abid Afridi said that in the first phase, 25 Athletes were selected, among the prominent athletes comprising Anisur Rahman at 400 meters from Mohmand district, Muhammad Hassan in 400 meters from Charsadda district, Khabaib and Shahswar in 800 and 1500 meters from Mardan district, Shah Hussain in 100 meters from Mardan district, Abrar and Irshad in 5,000 meters from Kohat, Uzair and Faizan of Bannu district in 10,000 meters, Abu Bakr and Zaid Khan of Peshawar in 22 meters, Attaullah Khan from Nowshera in triple jump, Gibran Khan of Peshawar in javelin throw, Owais Khan of Bajaur in marathon, Arsalan of Khyber district in long jump, North Waziristan district Abrarul Haq in shot put. Have been short-listed on a performance basis during the recently held Junior Athletic Meet. Abid Afridi said that holding such a camp will help in strengthening the performance of the athletes besides keeping them informed.