12 competitions being organized under PM’s Talent Hunt Sports League: SAPM

ISLAMABAD, Jun 25 (APP): Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima Khawaja on Saturday said that 12 different sports competitions were being organized across the country under the Prime Minister’s Talent Hunt Sports League.

She said the aim of the competitions was to increase the abilities of the youth by attracting them towards positive activities.

The competitions, she said, would be held in 25 different regions of the country under Talent Hunt, adding that the best young players from all over the country would be sent to represent Pakistan at the international forum.

The SAPM said that Weightlifting League was also organized in this regard. After finding the best talent from all over the province, today the Provincial League was entering its final phase.

Along with other sports, Shaza Fatima said, promoting weightlifting in Pakistan was

also one of our top priorities.

She said after the end of competitions at the provincial level, the National League would now begin in which 100 best players from all over the country would participate.

We were making all efforts to provide all possible facilities to the youth related to sports.

Shaza Fatima further said that similarly, trials of Hockey, Volleyball, Judo, Boxing and Badminton would be conducted in the second phase of Talent Hunt.

My message to the youth was to participate in the Talent Hunt Sports League and use your talents to make Pakistan famous all over the world.