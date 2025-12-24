12 bids for two team slots in Pakistan Super League

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Dec 24 (APP): The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Wednesday that as many as 12 bidders from five continents have submitted bids for two available new team slots in the HBL Pakistan Super League.

In a press release PCB expressed delight to the warm response to buy rights for two new franchise, adding ‘the PCB has received an exceptional and encouraging response to the tender issued for the sale of two new franchises of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL)’.

Within the stipulated deadline, 12 parties have formally submitted their bids.

These bidders belong to five continents, including the United States, Australia, Canada, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Pakistan, which clearly reflects the PSL’s growing global popularity and commercial appeal.

According to the PCB, the results of this phase of the bidding process will be announced on 27 December. In the next stage, technically qualified bidders will be given the opportunity to purchase the two new teams through an open competition bidding process.

This stage will be held on 8 January at the Islamabad Convention Centre. The Pakistan Cricket Board is committed to completing this process in a transparent and competitive manner in line with international standards, to ensure the continued expansion and growth of the HBL Pakistan Super League.