LAHORE, Jul 19 (APP):Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism, Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti presided over an important meeting here at National Hockey Stadium on Friday.

Secretary Sports Punjab Nadeem Mehboob, Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh and other officials attended the key meeting which was convened to review the sports development projects. Concerned officers gave a detailed briefing regarding development projects during the meeting.