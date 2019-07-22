Sports goods’ exports dip 9.68pc in FY19

ISLAMABAD, Jul 22 (APP):The exports of sports goods from the country witnessed decrease of 9.68 percent during the fiscal year 2018-19 as against the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

The country exported sports goods worth $308.746 million during July-June (2018-19) against the trade of $341.820 million during July-June (2016-17), showing negative growth of 9.68 percent, the PBS data revealed.

Among the sports products, the exports of footballs decreased by 3.75 percent by going down from $166.881 million last year to $160.625 million during the fiscal year under review.

The exports of gloves decreased from $120.913 million to $96.833 million, showing decline of 19.92 percent while the exports of all other sports products went down from $54.026 million to $51.288 million, witnessing decrease of 5.07 percent.