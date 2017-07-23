Sports events by Pakistan community in France earning goodwill for country

ISLAMABAD, July 23 (APP): Pakistani ambassador to France Moin ul Haque

Sunday said holding of various sports and cultural activities by Pakistani community in France was earning good name for the Pakistanis and for the country.

According to a press release issued here, the ambassador expressed these

views at a Volley Ball tournament held by Pakistani community near Paris on Saturday.

Moin ul Huq congratulated the organizers for successful organization of

the tournament that also coincided with the celebrations of the 70 years Pakistan’s independence.

He appreciated the sportsmanship, discipline and good organization of

the event by the tournament that would earn good name and respect for the

Almost 12 teams from France, Italy, Spain, Norway, Denmark, Netherland and England were contesting in the tournament that was organized by the Haidary Volley Ball Association of France.

The tournament was witnessed by a large number of French public and

members of Pakistani community.