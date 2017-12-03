Sports event held at Cholistan Special Education School

ISLAMABAD, Dec 3 (APP):A sports event was held at Cholistan Special Education School, Bahawalpur to mark the International Day for Persons with Disabilities (special children).

According to press statement issued by Inter Services Public Relations here, the special children enthusiastically participated in various games including tug of war, PT show, short and relay races and cultural show.

Maj Gen Moazzam Ejaz, GoC Bahawalpur Division, was the chief guest on the occasion, who later distributed prizes among students.

The school is being run by Pakistan Army since 1996 and providing quality education to the special children of the region, it said.