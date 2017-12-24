Sports, cultural festival concludes in Upper Dir

ISLAMABAD, Dec 24 (APP):Sports and cultural festival organised by the district government in Upper Dir has been concluded.

The festival continued at the Technical College ground for two weeks in which 70 cricket teams, 20 volleyball teams and 28 athletes took part, reported private news channel.

Shalimar Club won the cricket title by defeating Wari Club, while Abenj team defeated Wari team to win the volleyball title.

A poetry contest was also organised on the occasion where local poets presented beautiful poetry about prevailing circumstances and peace in the region.

District Nazim Faseehullah, who was chief guest at the concluding ceremony, distributed cash prizes and trophies among players.