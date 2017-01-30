ISLAMABAD, Jan 30 (APP): Multipurpose Sports Center is
gradually turning into an ‘auto workshop’, apparently due to
apathy and lack of care.
The Sports Center, located in Sector G-10/4, is primarily
meant for various outdoor games such as basketball, tennis
court, exercise unit, cricket ground and practicing pitch.
Currently, it is being used for repairing, denting and
painting of vehicles by auto workshops situated in the
locality, thus usurping public rights and clearly violating
Capital Development Authority’s (CDA) rules and regulations.
On enquiry, a motor mechanic said there was no parking
space, so sports center is being used for ‘multipurpose’
workshop.
The mechanic was of the view that it was easy to criticize
but difficult to find out a solution. He called for providing
a place as had been provided for vegetables and fruits market,
slaughter houses, and even for wedding halls etc.
A sport-lover Rizwan Ghauri said the youth of this sector
were being deprived of games and other sports activities.
He said games, especially outdoor ones, were essential
for the physical and mental fitness.
Another sportsman pointed out that besides workshops
activities, the traders dumped garbage in the ground which
had polluted the environment. In such an untidy atmosphere,
no sportsman can put his health at risk, he added.
He urged the quarters concerned to take a prompt action
by removing encroachments from the sports center.
An official of the CDA, requesting anonymity said the
civic body in some cases was helpless as ” such people misuse
their unions in case of strict action.” “So lighter sentences
such as notices or fines, are imposed’ he added.
Sports Center needs proper upkeep, removal of encroachments
