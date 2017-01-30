Sports Center needs proper upkeep, removal of encroachments

ISLAMABAD, Jan 30 (APP): Multipurpose Sports Center is

gradually turning into an ‘auto workshop’, apparently due to

apathy and lack of care.

The Sports Center, located in Sector G-10/4, is primarily

meant for various outdoor games such as basketball, tennis

court, exercise unit, cricket ground and practicing pitch.

Currently, it is being used for repairing, denting and

painting of vehicles by auto workshops situated in the

locality, thus usurping public rights and clearly violating

Capital Development Authority’s (CDA) rules and regulations.

On enquiry, a motor mechanic said there was no parking

space, so sports center is being used for ‘multipurpose’

workshop.

The mechanic was of the view that it was easy to criticize

but difficult to find out a solution. He called for providing

a place as had been provided for vegetables and fruits market,

slaughter houses, and even for wedding halls etc.

A sport-lover Rizwan Ghauri said the youth of this sector

were being deprived of games and other sports activities.

He said games, especially outdoor ones, were essential

for the physical and mental fitness.

Another sportsman pointed out that besides workshops

activities, the traders dumped garbage in the ground which

had polluted the environment. In such an untidy atmosphere,

no sportsman can put his health at risk, he added.

He urged the quarters concerned to take a prompt action

by removing encroachments from the sports center.

An official of the CDA, requesting anonymity said the

civic body in some cases was helpless as ” such people misuse

their unions in case of strict action.” “So lighter sentences

such as notices or fines, are imposed’ he added.