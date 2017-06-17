Spend quality time with children, UN children’s agency tells fathers

UNITED NATIONS, June 17 (APP): The UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has

stressed the need for fathers to spend more time with their children, citing critical role fathers play in early childhood learning.

In a study making Fathers Day, UNICEF said a majority of children

aged between three- and four-years-old in 74 countries, or about 40 million, have fathers who do not play or engage in early learning activities with them.

What these numbers show us is that father’s are struggling to play an

active role in their children’s early years, Laurence Chandy, UNICEF Director of Data, Research and Policy, said in a statement on the study, released as some 80 countries around the world are set to celebrate Father’s Day on Sunday.

We must break down the barriers that prevent fathers from providing

their babies and young children a conducive environment for them to thrive, including love, play, protection and nutritious food, he said.

The UNICEF analysis examined whether children aged three and four

engaged in any play and early learning activities with their fathers, such as having their father read to the children, tell them stories or sing with them; taking them outside, playing with them; and naming, counting or drawing with them.

UNICEF has urged governments and the private sector to increase spending

and influence policies to support early childhood development programmes that focus on providing parents with the resources and information they need to provide nurturing care to their children.

We must ensure that all parents have the time, resources and knowledge

they need to fully support their children’s early development,â€ Chandy said.

Advances in neuroscience have proven that when children spend their

earliest years in a nurturing, stimulating environment, new neural connections can form at a once-in-a-lifetime speed of 1,000 per second, it was pointed out. These connections help determine their health, ability to learn and deal with stress, and even influence their earning capacity as adults.

Research also suggests that exposure to violence and a lack of

stimulation and care can prevent neural connections from occurring; and when children positively interact with their fathers, they have better psychological health, self-esteem and life-satisfaction in the long-term.