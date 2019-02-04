Special social media campaign launched to highlight Kashmiris’ plight in IoK

ISLAMABAD, Feb 4 (APP):The Cyber Wing of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has launched a special social media campaign to observe the Kashmir Solidarity Day in a more befitting manner on February 5.

Under the drive, as many as 39 selected videos and 65 images will be disseminated regularly (at a frequency of one audio-visual item every ten minutes) from the official social media of the ministry on February 5, from 8 o’clock in the morning until midnight, a press release said.

Relevant information will also appear on the ministry’s website moib.gov.pk, besides curtain raiser videos on the eve of the Kashmir Solidarity Day.