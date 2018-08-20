Special services to aid pilgrims with special needs during Hajj

ISLAMABAD, Aug 20 (APP):The General Presidency for the Two Holy Mosques has begun services to aid pilgrims with special needs during this year’s Hajj season. Among these services is a small talking watch for the visually impaired. These watches tell the time and prayer times via audio alerts.

Other services provided by the Presidency’s special needs department are allocated entrances to ease access to prayers. These are gates 63 and 68, which were built during the expansion period of the late King Fahd.

There are also specialized paths for pilgrims with disabilities in mobility and the visually impaired with their own dedicated entrances, Arab news reported.

Other provisions include a pen that serves as a Qur’an reader for the visually impaired and elderly, and a service for holding and carrying copies of the Qur’an for those who are unable to hold them.

Another service is the distribution of canes for the blind and visually impaired to help guide their path while walking.

A device that assists in Tayamom (dry ablution) is also available.

The special needs unit will also distribute booklets on how to perform Umrah and Hajj, along with guides who can show guests how to pray and explain important rituals to be performed.