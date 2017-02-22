Special powers accorded to Rangers in Punjab for 60 days

ISLAMABAD, Feb 22 (APP): Ministry of Interior on Wednesday
accorded approval to empower Rangers in Punjab for 60 days to
combat terrorism under Anti-Terrorism Act in the province.
The Rangers, during its special powers/authority tenure,
would provide assistance to police and other Law Enforcement
Agencies (LEAs) to fight against terrorism.
The decision was taken in a meeting which was chaired by
Minister for Interior, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan here.
As per details, the provincial Apex Committee had recommended
authority/powers to Rangers in Punjab.
Addressing the meeting, Nisar said the government was
committed to curbing menace of terrorism and in this regard
all assistance would be provided to provinces.
He said, “the terrorists and their facilitators, wherever they
are, would be chased and brought to their logical conclusions.”
“We need national solidarity and strong nerves to fight
against terrorism and extremism in the country,” he added.
The meeting was also attended by National Security Advisor,
Lt. General (Retd) Nasir Janjua, Secretary Interior, Chief Secretary
Punjab, Home Secretary Punjab, Inspector General of Police Punjab
and other senior officials.