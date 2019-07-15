Special persons’ care collective responsibility of state, society: President

ISLAMABAD, Jul 15 (APP):President Dr Arfi Alvi on Monday said care of the special persons was a collective responsibility of the state and the society, and urged the well-off people to play their role in that regard.

The government despite the financial constraints had increased the budget for the downtrodden segments under the Ehsas Programme twofold, he said while speaking at a ceremony for distribution of wheelchairs among special children here at the Awan-e-Sadr.

Dr Arif Alvi said according to an estimate, 10 to 15 percent people in Pakistan were disabled.