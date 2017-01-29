Special-people-friendly Metro buses lauded

MULTAN, Jan 29 (APP): Metro buses with wheelchair facility

received an immense admiration from over 17,000 disabled persons

registered with Society for Special Persons (SSP) in the district.

The Multan Metro Bus service addressed the requirement of

wheelchair users as it ensured easy accessibility with special

place in it.

The service provided the facility to wheelchair users to move

from one part of the city to another easily, said President Society

for Special Persons Ms Zahida Hameed while talking to APP here on

Sunday.

She said the Multan Metro Bus had facilities for special

persons. “We have been struggling for a long time for facilities in

local transport system,” she added.

“The Punjab government and administration of the Multan Bus Service

have won hearts of the disabled persons. Our happiness is out of

description and we are thankful to Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad

Shehbaz Sharif,” she maintained.

She said the organization had been working for rights of

special persons at national level as the SSP had over 17,000

registered members in the district.

She recalled that the SSP had written a letter to the

chief minister for allocation of space for wheelchair users

in the Multan Metro buses and ramps at stations, and CM Shehbaz

Sharif accepted their demand and identified particular space for

wheelchair users in buses, Zahida added.

The initiative would also create an awareness among the

general public for extending maximum cooperation towards wheelchair

users, she said.

Ms Zahida Hameed also called for providing the same facility in inter-cities transport especially trains and buses of reputed companies.

Fiaz, another wheelchair user and student of M.Phil Bahauddin

Zakariya University, told APP that he was very happy as the modern

transport had resolved his accessibility problem.

Earlier, one member of his family was bound to manage his pick and

drop to educational institutes. Now, he himself was able to move freely

to the Bahauddin Zakariya University, Fiaz added.