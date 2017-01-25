Special package for doctors working at emergency wards: CM

LAHORE, Jan 25 (APP): Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif presided over a meeting here on Wednesday to review strategy to ensure the best medical facilities at emergency wards of DHQ and THQ hospitals, decided to give special package for doctors working in emergency wards.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Health briefed the meeting on the matter.

Addressing the meeting, Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said providing the best health facilities to the people was his mission and all-out resources would be utilized to achieve this objective.

He directed the authorities concerned to work on a war-footing to further improve the health facilities at THQs and DHQs and said well-educated and skilled human resources would be recruited to revamp the medical facilities at hospitals.

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif said modernization of 40 THQs and DHQs would be completed by the end of June and special incentives would be given to doctors and consultants working at emergency wards of government hospitals.

The Chief Minister said he would ensure the provision all resources to provide the best health facilities to the common man and provide resources for the medical facilities to the people at any cost.

He said all DHQs would get CT Scan machines during the current year.

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif said final recommendation for the best health facilities at emergency wards would be presented in a few days.

He said the government was determined to resolve health woes of the people with determination, hard work and passion.

Provincial Ministers Khawaja Salman Rafique, Khawaja Imran Nazir, Additional Chief Secretary, Secretary Specialized Medical Education and the concerning officers were also present on the occasion.