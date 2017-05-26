Special incentives given to farmers for boosting agri products: Musadik

ISLAMABAD, May 26 (APP): Spokesperson to the Prime Minister

Dr Musadik Malik on Friday said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz

(PML-N), government has given special incentives to the farmers

for boosting agriculture products.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that subsidy was

given to the farmers on electricity, fertilizer, seed and

machinery to promote agriculture sector.

The ratio of taxes had been reduced for purchasing

machinery so that the farmers could show better results in the

agriculture.

The present government had provided a special loan facility

on low rates to farmers to enhance growth in agriculture sector.

The agriculture economy was improving as compared to the

previous years, he said.

A sufficient amount was allocated in the budget for

achieving results in the agriculture.