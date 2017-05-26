Special incentives given to farmers for boosting agri products: Musadik

ISLAMABAD, May 26 (APP): Spokesperson to the Prime Minister
Dr Musadik Malik on Friday said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz
(PML-N), government has given special incentives to the farmers
for boosting agriculture products.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that subsidy was
given to the farmers on electricity, fertilizer, seed and
machinery to promote agriculture sector.
The ratio of taxes had been reduced for purchasing
machinery so that the farmers could show better results in the
agriculture.
The present government had provided a special loan facility
on low rates to farmers to enhance growth in agriculture sector.
The agriculture economy was improving as compared to the
previous years, he said.
A sufficient amount was allocated in the budget for
achieving results in the agriculture.