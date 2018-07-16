Special edition on literary contribution of Dr. Nabi Bakhsh termed a valuable addition to literature

ISLAMABAD, July 16 (APP):The newly published special edition of “Adbiyat” on the literary contribution of prominent writer, Dr. Nabi Baksh Khan Baloch published by Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) will be a valuable addition to the Urdu literature and a primary source of information for the writers.

This was expressed by Chairman PAL, Syed Junaid Akhlaq on launching of this special edition of “Adbiyat” here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Junaid Akhlaq said Dr. Nabi Baksh was prominent researcher, scholar, historian and an educationist.

Although Dr. Nabi Bakhsh rendered great literary contributions in Urdu, English, Arabic, Persian, Balochi, Seraiki languages but his literary contribution in Sindhi language and literature was outstanding.

“We have very few writers in Pakistan who have contributed on multiple dimensions of literature especially research and Dr. Nabi was one of them. This edition has been compiled by PAL to recognize his efforts on literary

fronts” , he said.

This edition is comprised over different chapters which carried articles of renowned researchers and writers on Dr. Nabi Bakhsh works through

which the reader can have a glimpse of multiple aspects of Dr. Nabi Baksh’

personality and his literary contribution.

He said PAL has given the highest Kamal-i-Fun award to Dr. Nabi Bakhsh in recognition of his contribution.

This edition, comprising over 595 pages, included translations of his works, tributes, English articles written on him, extracts from his writings and diary, his interviews as well as letters of other writers to him.

Editor in Chief of this edition is Director General, PAL, Dr. Rashid Hameed while the editor is Akhtar Raza Saleemi. Others who contributed in its compilation include Dr. Tauseef Tabassum, Dr. Iqbal Aafaqi, Muhammad

Hameed Shahid and Dr. Waheed Ahmad.