Special committee to be formed for resolving problems of erstwhile FATA: Asad Qaisar

PESHAWAR, Jan 26 (APP):National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar has said that a special committee would be constituted to resolve the

issues of erstwhile FATA and to address the concerns of tribal people.

He was addressing a grand convention of Insaf Students Federation (ISF) in Peshawar University Campus here. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was personally taking interest in newly merged districts, adding the area would soon be on course of development.