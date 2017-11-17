Special Chinese Envoy on Afghan Affairs calls on COAS

ISLAMABAD, Nov 17 (APP):Special Envoy on Afghan Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, People’s Republic of China Deng Xijun Friday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Matters of mutual interest including regional security issues with particular emphasis on Pak-Afghan border management and CT efforts were discussed during the meeting, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement said.

Visiting dignitary appreciated and acknowledged Pakistan Army’s contributions and Pakistan’s sacrifices in war against terrorism.