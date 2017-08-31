ISLAMABAD, Aug 31 (APP): Minister of State for Capital
Administration and Development Division (CADD) Dr Tariq Fazal
Chaudhry Thursday urged the people to include special children into
Eid joys.
Speaking at a Gift Distribution Ceremony organized here by the
National Institute of Special Education (NISTE), he said that CADD
was making all out efforts to facilitate the special educational
institutes for the education of physically handicapped children.
Ambassador of Azerbaijan Ali Alizada also participated
in the event.
The minister said that a huge amount was being utilized for
the upgradation of these institutions under Prime Minster Education
Reforms Programme.
The minister lauded the role of Heydar Aliyev Foundation of
Azerbaijan for the promotion of education especially for disable
students in the Pakistan.
Foundation Aliyev under the supervision of First Lady of
Azerbaijan was playing important role in Pakistan’s education,
health, and human welfare sector, he added.
Addressing the participants the ambassador of Azerbaijan said
the relations between the two countries were exemplary.
Azerbaijan, he said, just after the earthquake of 2005, had
launched many welfare projects in the northern areas of Pakistan
which were still continuing.
Azerbaijan, he said, had also launched the development
projects in Kashmir, South Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Both the countries were supporting each other at international
level, he added.
The ambassador said that Azerbaijan support the solution of
Kashmir issue in accordance with United Nation resolutions.
Special children should be included in Eid joys: Dr Tariq Fazal
ISLAMABAD, Aug 31 (APP): Minister of State for Capital