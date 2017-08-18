SAHIWAL, Aug 18 (APP): Pakistan Railways Special Azadi Train
march in full swing with all its cultural festivities to mark 70th
Independence Day.
Azadi Train arrived here later night to entertain and educated
the people of Sahiwal about the history and culture of the country.
A large number of people were present at Sahiwal Railway
Station for reception of Azadi Train.
Folk artists of Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA)
arranged Jashn e Azadi musical show at Railway Station and got big
applause from the audience. The artists representing all four
provinces including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir
presented famous national songs in the musical show.
A Pashtu folk artists representing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Jalil
Shabnum said that most people cannot understand Pashtu but they love the music of Pashtu, adding the people response was lovely during
his performance.
A folk artist Liaqat Ali representing Balochistan, Junior
Allan Faqeer Sindh, Krishan Lal, Mithu Jee Cholistan, Sajid Ali
Punjab, Ijaz Hussain Gilgit-Baltistan and Ali Imran Azad Jammu
Kashmir performed in the musical show.
Station Master Sahiwal Railway Station said that the people of
Sahiwal love its country history and culture, adding that till night
the were remained in Station to welcome the popular Azadi Train
carrying historical photo galleries and cultural floats. He said
that people were excited to warmly receive Azadi Train.
Students of various schools also visited Azadi train cultural
floats and entertained with exciting performance of the artists.
Azadi Train will reach Multan till later evening taking shorts
stays at various Railway Stations including Chichawatni, Mianchannu
and Khanewal.
