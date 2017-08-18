SAHIWAL, Aug 18 (APP): Pakistan Railways Special Azadi Train

march in full swing with all its cultural festivities to mark 70th

Independence Day.

Azadi Train arrived here later night to entertain and educated

the people of Sahiwal about the history and culture of the country.

A large number of people were present at Sahiwal Railway

Station for reception of Azadi Train.

Folk artists of Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA)

arranged Jashn e Azadi musical show at Railway Station and got big

applause from the audience. The artists representing all four

provinces including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir

presented famous national songs in the musical show.

A Pashtu folk artists representing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Jalil

Shabnum said that most people cannot understand Pashtu but they love the music of Pashtu, adding the people response was lovely during

his performance.

A folk artist Liaqat Ali representing Balochistan, Junior

Allan Faqeer Sindh, Krishan Lal, Mithu Jee Cholistan, Sajid Ali

Punjab, Ijaz Hussain Gilgit-Baltistan and Ali Imran Azad Jammu

Kashmir performed in the musical show.

Station Master Sahiwal Railway Station said that the people of

Sahiwal love its country history and culture, adding that till night

the were remained in Station to welcome the popular Azadi Train

carrying historical photo galleries and cultural floats. He said

that people were excited to warmly receive Azadi Train.

Students of various schools also visited Azadi train cultural

floats and entertained with exciting performance of the artists.

Azadi Train will reach Multan till later evening taking shorts

stays at various Railway Stations including Chichawatni, Mianchannu

and Khanewal.