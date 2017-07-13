Speakers stress for construction of dams to meet water shortage

ISLAMABAD, July 13 (APP): Speakers here at a

seminar arranged by Center For Global and Strategic

Studies (SFGSS) Thursday stressed the need for the

construction of more water reservoirs to meet

electricity and water needs.

“Construction of dams was inevitable for the

prosperity and progress of the country. Construction of

dams would not only control massive loss of water during

monsoon season every year, but would also be imperative

for better agri-production and address the energy

crisis,” said the speakers.

Former chairman of WAPDA Shams-ul-Haq said, “Water

is not a commodity, it is life and gift from the Allah

Almighty as creation of the world depended on it”.

He said Pakistan is paying an annual price of Rs

192 billion for failure to build the Kalabagh dam (KBD).

He said China, USA and India had built 22,000,

7000 and 4,500 small and medium dams respectively but

Pakistan comparatively built very less number of dams,”

he said.

Kalabagh Dam was planned with an annual generation

capacity of 12 billion units of electricity, at cost of

Rs 1.2 per unit, he said. Due to incessant delays in the

construction of the dam, Wapda fulfilled demand by

generating electricity using expensive fuel, which costs

the nation Rs 192 billion annually, he maintained.

He recalled that in 1970 South Asian countries

used to come to Pakistan for establishing of industries

due to availability of cheaper electricity but now the

situation is totally opposite.

“I am surprised why Pakistan is facing

loadshedding despite having capacity to generate cheaper

electricity, we have capacity if we have will to do,” he

said.

He accused that pro-Indian lobby is against the

construction of Kalabagh Dam. “If you are against the

construction of Kalabagh dam, how can you be called

friend of Pakistan,” he posed a question.

Chairman of Gomal Damaan Area Water partnership

Brigadier (r) Muhammad Aslam Khan said, “Pakistan has

only 30-day storage facility in dams compared to 180-day

storage in India and 365 days in Canada and USA.

According to international standards, 40 per cent of the

river flows are required to be stored. Pakistan has only

13.29 MAF storage against 58 MAF.”

He said the cheapest energy could be generated

through hydel resources and construction of medium and

small dams are crucial for Pakistan’s energy needs.

Chairman of Pakistan Council of Research in Water

Resources (PCRWR) Muhammad Ashraf said that Pakistan has

one of the biggest irrigation systems. He said most of

the industrial, agricultural and drinking water comes

from underground.

He stressed the need for water management besides

construction of new water storage.

Lieutenant General (R) Muhammad Zahir Ul Islam,

stressed on the need for water management and creating

awareness among the masses about the misuse of water.