Speakers of Afghan, Turkish, Chinese, Iranian Assemblies arrive to participate in conference

ISLAMABAD, Dec 23 (APP):Speakers of Afghan, Turkish, Chinese and Iranian Assemblies arrived here on Saturday to participate in the three-day moot being held with an aim to focus on parliamentary cooperation for regional peace, connectivity and prosperity.

Speaker of Wolesi Jirga of Afghanistan Abdul Rauf Ibrahimi, Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Ismail Kahraman, Speaker of Islamic Consultative Assembly of Iran Dr Ali Ardeshir Larijani and Speaker National Assembly of China arrived here the Benazir International Airport Islamabad.

Abdul Rauf Ibrahimi was received by Chairman of Qaumi Watan Party Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao while Ismail Kahraman was received by Minister for Commerce and Textile Muhammad Pervaiz Malik.

The Iranian Speaker was received by MNA Syed Ashiq Husain Kirmani and the Chinese Speaker was received by Parliamentary Secretary for Finance, Revenue, Economic Affairs, and Statistics & Privatization Rana Muhammad Afzal Khan.

Whereas, the Russian Speaker was expected to arrive late night.