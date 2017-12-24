Speakers call for joint mechanism on connectivity, security, anti-terrorism

ISLAMABAD, Dec 24 (APP):The heads of the parliaments from six regional countries at the First Speakers’ Conference on

Sunday called for establishing a joint mechanism to cope with the challenges of terrorism and

security besides promoting the inter-region connectivity.

Hosted by the National Assembly of Pakistan, the three-day conference commenced here

with an objective to focus the parliamentary cooperation for peace, connectivity and prosperity

in the region. The theme of conference is “the challenges of terrorism and inter-regional

connectivity”.

Besides, Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Speaker of the Wolisi Jirga

of Afghanistan Abdul Rauf Ibraheemi, Speaker of the Shoora-e-Islami of Iran Dr. Ali Larejani,

Chairman of the State Duma of Federal Assembly of Russia Volodin Vyacheslav Viktorovich,

Speaker of Grand Turkish Assembly Ismail Kehrman and Vice Chairman of the National

People’s Congress of China Zhang Ping, addressed the inaugural session of the international

event.

They also appreciated Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq for convening the

conference to discuss the important issue, presently confronting the whole world.

Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress China

Zhang Ping said ” no country alone can address the challenges, being faced by the mankind

and therefore, we will have to work together to tackle them.”

He said the six countries of the region have gathered here to discuss the important

challenges of the humanity. “We should commit to secure peace and stability through collective

efforts”. He said that China is working with the international community to combat terrorism and

stressed the need for joint efforts to defeat this menace.

“China wants peaceful settlement of issues confronting the international community” he

added.

He said that China’s One Belt One Road (OBOR) project to connect the whole world will

be beneficial for all.

Speaker of Islamic Consultative Assembly of Iran Dr. Ali Ardeshir Larijani said Islam is the

religion of peace and those, misusing the name of religion for terrorist activities are doing no

service to Islam.

He said occupation of other countries, poverty and under-development are some of the

causes of extremism and terrorism and these must be addressed to overcome the problem.

“We have to see the root-causes of the terrorism while fighting with it” he added.

President of the Wolesi Jirga of Afghanistan Abdul Raouf Ibrahimi said “addressing the

challenge of terrorism should be our priority as our progress, peace and prosperity are

deeply linked to it.”

He said the problem is assuming new dimensions as terrorist groups have modern weapons

and ammunition. The terrorists are targeting the civilians, women and children in the name of

religion.

He said, “Islam does not allow anyone to kill people as it is against the humanity, killing

one people means killing of whole humanity.” Afghanistan is fighting against terrorism as a

front line state, he added. He said “without joint efforts fight against terrorism cannot be

won”

Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation

Vyacheslav V. Volodin said “we can defeat terrorism through collective efforts.” He

called for choking funding for terrorism and strengthening legislative measures in

this regard. “We can only effectively fight the against terrorism jointly,” he added.

Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Ismail Kahraman said the

conference is going to yield positive results and therefore, it needs to be made

permanent feature. He said Turkey has also remained a victim of terrorism.

He said that for last many years, Turkey has been facing terrorism. He also

endorsed the idea of Sardar Ayaz Sadiq of establishing a permanent secretariat

of the speakers’ conference.