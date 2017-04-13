Speaker warns against not receiving replies to questions

ISLAMABAD Apr 13 (APP): Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Thursday took exception on not receiving replies of questions from Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination.

“Find out from your ministry why the replies were not received,” the Speaker directed Parliamentary Secretary for Ministry of National Health Services, Dr Darshan to unearth facts why the reply was presented to the House on a question by MNA Zara wadood Fatemi.

“Who is responsible for it,” he questioned the Parliamentary Secretary and said, “I need an explanation on the issue.”

The Parliamentary Secretary said that details needed to be collected from across the country that had taken quite some time. “However, I would ensure an early reply.”

The Speaker said 14 to 15 days time is provided for replies and it is sufficient time to collect details no matter from any part of the country.

“Members put in efforts to submit questions. Therefore, the ministries should ensure timely replies to their questions.”