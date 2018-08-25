Speaker summons Parliament session on Sept 4 for presidential election

ISLAMABAD, Aug 25 (APP):Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has summoned the meeting of the members of Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) on September 4 in Islamabad, at 10:00am for election of new President of Pakistan.

The Speaker has summoned the session in exercise of powers conferred by Clause (b) of Rule 9 of the Presidential Election Rulses, 1988.