Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser warmly received by PTI workers on his visit to Swabi

PESHAWAR, Aug 19 (APP):Newly elected Speaker of National Assembly Asad Qaiser Sunday received warm welcome soon after his arrival at the Swabi Inter-Change on Motorway and was taken to home town Marguz, in a tight

security with big convey of vehicles on board hundreds and thousands of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf local leadership, workers, his well-wishers, relatives who expressed their jubilation’s, dancing on the tones of dolls (drams), surna (pipe).

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) workers and supporters were rejoiced to see their leader, Asad Qaiser, amongst them. Riding a high-roof bulletproof vehicle and leading a convoy of more than 100 vehicles, Asad Qaiser arrived Marguz, a downtown area for the first time after his election as Speaker National Assembly.

As he traveled on the main Swabi Road from Motorway to his home town, people were standing on both sides of the roads along with PTI workers who showered rose petals on his vehicle, chanting slogans for his success as Speaker National Assembly.

In his first public appearance at Swabi Inter-Change on Motorway, the PTI leader and former Speaker KP Assembly, Asad Qaiser, responded well with both hands. He was looking happy by giving smiling responses to the PTI supporters chanting slogan as “Tabdilee Ay Hai”, “Prime Minister Imran Khan

Zindabad”.

The PTI leaders claimed that the gathering was far greater than what the PTI leaders had expected. “We had not expected such a large number of people in the rally on a short notice that Asad Qaiser is

coming to his home town after his election as Speaker National Assembly,” an elderly man said while talking to media men. “Many people did know that Asad Qaiser would visit on Sunday, and the party workers and supporters then arrived in large numbers,” he added.

Talking to media men, Asad Qaiser said that now it is the time to deliver to the people and Prime Minister Imran Khan is very committed to that to service the down trodden people of Pakistan.

He informed that some more names would be included from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the cabinet very soon.

He said steps would be taken to get back the actual right of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in CPEC. “I was told by Khan sahib that I will give you a portfolio that people would remember you even after me,” Asad Qaiser said while addressing the workers and local PTI leadership who turned up in large number.

“I have been offered by Khan sahib (Prime Minister Imran Khan) for three portfolio but after consultation with my family, friends and elders of the area accepted the Speaker ship of the National Assembly,” Asad

Qaiser informed.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser disclosed that he had taken the issue of load-shedding and low voltage with Wapda officials and directed them to solve the issue once for all. The WAPDA also needed Rs. 50 billion to overcome on load-shedding, Asaid Qaiser said. He said the problems of the WAPDA would also be resolved on priority basis. He said: “We have fought for the right of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and with the grace of Almighty Allah more development would be brought to the province. He said that no compromise would be made on the rights of the province in CPEC and promised to the people that he would bring all that things which had promised with us.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan also struggled hard for giving and protecting the rights of the people of FATA. Now it is time to merge it into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa according to the wishes of the tribal people for

which all resources would be utilized for the smooth transaction of FATA into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Asad Qaiser added.

“We are very much committed to solve the basic problems of the youth of FATA on priority basis,” he maintained. He said all promised we had made with the people and youth regarding solving the problems of the unemployment would be resolved. New jobs would be created and filled purely on merit as no compromise would be made on merit policy, he remarked.

He said PTI always follow merit policy and jobs would also be given to the youth, like we had in the past, on merit. The youth of FATA would also be brought to the main pool for ensuring due jobs, he said. About

the problem of farmers of Tobacco, he said, the farmers of Tobacco would be facilitated more and their rights would also be protected accordingly. “We are committed with Imran Khan’s vision and thinking and I would go with him like an ordinary PTI worker,” Asad Qaiser further added.

He said provision of gas to the people of Swabi would take a year but it would be solved on priority basis.

Earlier, apart from the local leaders, supporters of PTI were also congratulated Asad Qaiser for his election as Speaker National Assembly. The people of the area were in jubilation’s and eager in attempting to get a glimpse of Asad Qaiser.

“We hope that the PTI will serve more to the people and with the grace of Almighty Allah Prime Minister Imran Khan and all the leadership of PTI will be succeeding in solving the problem being facing by the people,” one PTI local leaders said in his brief chat.

Later, he visited at the home of retired PAF employ Noor Haq, who was killed in a firing recently and offered Fateha for the departed soul and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family.