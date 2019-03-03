Speaker NA writes letters to 178 Parliaments around the world about Indian aggression

ISLAMABAD, Mar 03 (APP):Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser had written a letter to his counterparts in 178 Parliaments all over the world, inviting their attention towards the deteriorating situation in South Asia and the recent aggressive acts of India.

In his letter, the Speaker had apprised about the continued violation of

Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity by India, which had brought the region to the brink of war and devastation.

“In the early hours of February 26, 2019, the Indian aircrafts violated Pakistan’s airspace on a pretext of attacking an alleged terrorist camp. Indian planes were effectively intercepted by Pakistani Air Force Jets and forced to withdraw while randomly releasing their ordnance that landed in Pakistan’s uninhabited remote area,” he added.