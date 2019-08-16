Speaker NA summons meeting of Parliamentary Committee on National Security

ISLAMABAD, Aug 16 (APP):Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser will chair first meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security on Monday at Parliament House.

The Parliamentary Committee will be briefed on the current issues of national security by Secretaries of Ministries of Defence, National Security, Foreign Affairs, Interior, Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan and National Security Division.

The Federal Ministers for Defence, Interior and Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan have been extended special invitation to attend the meeting.