Speaker NA sends party defection case against Gulalali to ECP

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (APP): Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)
served notice on MNA Ayesha Gulalai and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf
(PTI) in party defection case referred by Speaker National Assembly.
According to ECP, the commission has asked them to appear
before the ECP on September 7.
Earlier, Speaker National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq had sent
the case of defection from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) against
MNA Ayesha Gulalai to the Election Commission of Pakistan.
